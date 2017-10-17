Grove City Police: Pa. man sent sexual messages to underage girl

By Published:
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City police arrested a 23-year-old man who they said had sexually-explicit conversations with a 16-year-old girl.

Josh Lamping, of Boyers, Pa., was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful contact with a minor.

Police said Lamping contacted the teenage girl by sending her a Facebook message. During their conversation, he discussed sexual contact with the girl and arranged to meet her near Burger King in Grove City, police said.

Lamping is facing additional charges of corruption of minors and patronizing prostitutes, according to the Grove City Police Department.

His bond was set at $10,000.

