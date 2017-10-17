High school football Power Rankings – Week 8

The undefeated Canfield Cardinals remains our Number One team for the 4th straight week

High School Football Power Rankings

2017 POWER RANKINGS – WEEK 8

EAST PALESTINE

10.) East Palestine (6-2)
The Bulldogs are back in our Power Rankings after 6 straight wins. They, along with Columbiana, sit atop the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference standings at 5-0. East Palestine is averaging 54 points per game in league play, but the conference crown, and a potential playoff berth will be decided in their final two games against Lisbon and Columbiana.

The Farrell Steelers defeated Ft. LeBoeuf Friday night, 41-14.

9.) Farrell (6-2)
Previous Rank: #10
The Steelers earned a tough win last Friday night over Cambridge Springs, and clinched at least a share of the Region1 title in the process. Farrell can now win it outright this week with a victory over Cochranton, a team they beat 48-0 last season.

8.) McDonald (7-1)
Previous Rank: #7
The Blue Devils have now ripped off 6 straight wins, and are averaging over 44 points per game during that streak. But the entire season comes down to this Friday night. The conference title, bragging rights, and trip to the playoffs will be on the line when the Blue Devils host Western Reserve.

Poland beat Struthers 33-0 on Friday behind two touchdowns each from Dante Romano, Mike Diaz and Jonah Spencer.

7.) Poland (7-1)
Previous Rank: #3
The Bulldogs tumble to Number 7 following their first loss of the season, a 35-30 setback to Lakeview in our WKBN Game of the Week. Poland is still in great playoff position in Division IV Region 13, and they can still win the AAC Red Tier title outright with a win over Canfield in Week 10… which will also be our WKBN Game of the Week.

Grove City jumped out to a 20-point lead and cruised to a 46-13 win against Fairview on Friday.

6.) Grove City (8-0)
Previous Rank: #8
The Eagles just keep winning… and winning big. Grove City is outscoring the competition by more than 34 points per game. The only thing standing in their way of a Region 5 title is Meadville, the same team that took home that conference crown last year, and ended Grove City’s season in the playoffs.

5.) Lakeview (7-1)
Previous Rank: #6
The Bulldogs are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 35-30 thriller against Poland in our WKBN Game of the Week. With the win, Lakeview has clinched a share of the AAC White Tier title, and by our math, a trip to the Division IV playoffs.

Wilmington stays unbeaten as the 'Hounds were dominant in their 52-0 win over visiting Hickory. The Greyhounds' defense posted their fifth shutout of the season and the offense rolled up over 300 rushing yards this evening.

4.) Wilmington (8-0)
Previous Rank: #5
After a 52-0 route of Hickory last Friday night, the Hounds are now the outright Region 2 champions and remain the most dominant team in Mercer County this season. Wilmington now has the county’s highest scoring offense at over 44 points per game, and the county’s best defense, allowing less than 111 yards per contest.

Girard blew past Newton Falls on Friday, 66-6, to improve to 8-0.

3.) Girard (8-0)
Previous Rank: #4
The Indians 8th win of the season was their most dominant yet, rolling over Newton Falls, 66-6. Girard has made short work of their conference opponents this year averaging over 55 points per game in league play, while allowing less than 4 points per contest.

Aniello Buzzacco notched three total touchdowns as South Range defeated Akron Kenmore, 31-8, on Friday to improve to 8-0.

2.) South Range (8-0)
Previous Rank: #2
The Raiders, by our count, have already clinched a spot in the playoffs this year, but so has their next opponent! In fact, both South Range and St. Clairsville are currently ranked Number One in their respective regions. This should be a great game Friday night between the Raiders and Red Devils.

Youngstown East hung around, but Canfield pulled away late for a 24-0 win Friday night to improve to 8-0.

1.) Canfield (8-0)
Previous Rank: #1
The Cardinals remain our Number 1 team after a 24-0 win against Youngstown East last Friday night. Canfield has now won 8 straight with only Howland and Poland standing in their way of a perfect regular season. Next up is the Tigers, who beat Canfield last year 21-0.

