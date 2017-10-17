Jadue’s two goals power Mooney into Sectional Final

Nick Jadue scored both goals for the Cardinals, in a 2-1 win Tuesday in the Division II District Tournament.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney sophomore Nick Jadue scored two first-half goals to help the Cardinals beat host Salem, 2-1 Tuesday in the first round of the Division II District Tournament at Reilly Stadium.

Jadue scored his first goal 10 minutes into the game, on assist from Brian Philibin. But Salem countered on a goal from Juan Jose, to tie the game at 1. Jadue would put the Cardinals ahead for good just minutes later, on another assist from Philibin.

With the win, 9th-seeded Cardinal Mooney (5-8-4) advances to play the top seed, Howland. Kickoff set for 3 PM Saturday in Howland.

Salem finishes their season with a 6-8-3 overall record.

