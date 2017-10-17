Jobs NOW: Sold! Real estate agents set high goals

BOARDMAN, Ohio (KWBN) – Buying or selling a home can be an anxious time. Terms like appraisal, escrow, lien, and title can be confusing. A real estate agent is the person who guides you through the buying and selling process every step of the way.

Chad Cromer with Nexthome Go 30 Realty said agents are trained to guide buyers to the properties they want and to counsel them on what those properties are worth.

Agents need 120 hours of real estate school. It costs roughly $1,400 for classes, which can be taken at Youngstown State University or ETI Technical College. In April, the state of Ohio started allowing those classes to be taken online.

Agents have to pass two tests – one state and one national. Then, they can be sponsored by a broker and begin to work.

“You have to be good with people. You have to be able to communicate. It’s a lot of paperwork, so you have to able to understand contracts, but you also have to be able to relate to people,” said Steve Ferrebee, with Northwood Realty Services.

An agent will pay over $1,000 a year just to stay in business, paying dues to the real estate board, MLS listing fees, insurance and buying a super key for lock boxes.

The paychecks are not guaranteed, the work is strictly commissioned base, but the sky is the limit. It’s your motivation which provides the incentive to be successful.

“My favorite line is ‘the profession that I’m in puts me to bed every night because I’m tired, but it wakes me up every morning because there is nobody there making me get up,’” Cromer said.

Agents have more tools than the person who just puts their home up for sale by owner, and in the end, Ferrebee says there is satisfaction when hanging the for sale sign and adding the SOLD banner.

“When you see they take ownership, you can see it in their face; you can see it in their eyes. At the end of the day, that makes everything worthwhile,” Ferrebee said.

For a list of available real estate agent job in Ohio, go to ohiomeansjobs.com