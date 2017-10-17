John David Sprowl Obituary

October 17, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes Staff Published:
Obit Image Generic

SALEM, Ohio – John D. Sprowl, age 79, of Salem, died on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at his home.

He was born on August 1, 1938.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.