John David Sprowl Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – John D. Sprowl, age 79, of Salem, died on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at his home.
He was born on August 1, 1938.
Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
SALEM, Ohio – John D. Sprowl, age 79, of Salem, died on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at his home.
He was born on August 1, 1938.
Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use