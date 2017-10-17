John Howard Lee Obituary

LIBERTY, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 19, 2017 in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 11:30 a.m. for John Howard Lee, 74 who died at his residence early Tuesday morning, October 17.

He was born August 4, 1943 in Youngstown and was a son of Miles and Hazel Greathouse Lee.

John worked for McDonald Steel until his retirement in 1981. After that he was a self-employed carpet installer and worked maintenance for both St. Edward Church and St. Anthony Church where he was a member.

John served as a Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the All Saints Council #5371.

He was a car enthusiast and auto mechanic who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

John is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Tondo whom he married December 22, 1962; his children, Teresa Lee, John (Donna) Lee, Cynthia (Robert) Tingler, Peter (Pam) Lee and Capri Toney; his eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and siblings, Lucy Lee, James Lee and Harold Lee.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Pauline Jarvis, William Lee, Lewis Lee, Miles Lee, Larry Lee and Sonny Lee.

Family and friends will gather one hour before the Mass in Schiavone Funeral Home from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.