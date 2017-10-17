John J. Carbon, Sr. Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown with Father Michael A. Swierz officiating preceded by a 12:15 p.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman (new location), for John J. Carbon, Sr., 90, who passed away early Tuesday morning, October 17, 2017 with his loving family by his side.

John will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his generosity, hard work ethic and humor.

He was born July 6, 1927 in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Mary (DeMarco) Carbon and was a lifelong area resident.

John was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during World War II with the 91st Constabulary Squadron. He earned the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the following decorations for his service to our country; the Army of Occupation Medal, the World War II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. John received an Honorable Discharge on March 10, 1947 from Separation Center Fort Dix, New Jersey and returned to the Youngstown area to raise his family.

John was a bricklayer for 50 years and a firefighter with the Youngstown Fire Department for over 33 years, retiring in July 1984.

He was a lifelong member of Saint Dominic Parish, the IAFF and the Bricklayers Union, Local 8.

John had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed doing carpentry work, gardening, cooking and baking, listening to Italian music and traveling on cruises. John was extremely proud of his family and loved attending his granddaughters dances and grandsons sporting events.

John leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his beloved wife of over of 67 years, the former Marie Dundee, whom he married on June 3, 1950; his two sons, John (Donna) Carbon, Jr. of Canfield and Bob (Diane) Carbon of Boardman; five grandchildren, Maria Melewski, John (Rachel) Carbon, Joseph (Alyssa) Carbon, Bobby Carbon, Marissa (fiancé Jonathan Pugh) Carbon and six great-grandchildren Vinny, Grace, Rosie, Elli, Johnny and Joey.

Besides his parents, John is preceded in death by three brothers, Michael, Samuel and Dominic Carbon.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman (new location).

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown with military honors provided by the great men of Ellsworth VFW Post 9571 and the United States Army.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to each and every member of the staff of Humility House in Austintown and of Hospice of The Valley for their unwavering concern, compassion, care and love for our father for the last 19 months.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in John’s name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512

