John J. Sharlock III Obituary

MCDONALD, Ohio – John J. Sharlock, lll, 62, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 17, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

John was born February 2, 1955 in Warren, the son of John J. and Linnie June Rihel Sharlock, Jr.

John retired from the U.S. Navy in December of 2002.

He enjoyed watching football with the Cleveland Browns being his favorite team. He also enjoyed fishing. John especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

John’s wife, the former Frances Woodley, whom he married December of 1994, died September, 2017.

John is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Sharlock Tominey; his sons, John (Danielle) Sharlock and Shane (Ashley) Sharlock; his stepchildren, Pauline (Kevin) Tominey, Frederick (Joan) Woodley, Ralph (Patricia) Woodley and Patrick (Ralph) Woodley; his sisters, Linda Sharlock Graham and Darlene Sharlock Trump; his grandchildren, Kyrene, Liam, Oliver, Paul, Declen, Rowen, Collen and Brenden and several nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge on Friday, October 20 at 1:30 p.m., with prayers being said at 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends will be received at the Lane Family funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel on Thursday, October 19 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and Friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 19 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.