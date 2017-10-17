Jury selected for high-profile Howland murder case

Related Coverage Jury selection begins in high-profile Howland murder case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury has been selected for a Howland capital murder case.

There are enough jurors to continue with the case against Nasser Hamad, accused of shooting five people outside of his home on Route 46 last February, killing two of them.

The case has garnered much attention because Hamad has maintained that he had been harassed by his girlfriend’s family for months.

Hamad has said threats from the family and friends of his then-girlfriend Tracy Hendrickson started on social media and escalated to the deadly confrontation at his house.

Joshua Williams and Josh Haber were killed in the shooting. Bryce Hendrickson, April Trent (Vokes), and John Shivley were injured. Hendrickson died months after the shooting from unrelated causes.

Prosecutors say Hamad coaxed the group to his home to fight. In court documents, prosecutors reveal a barrage of social media posts from Hamad, taunting the group and berating them, saying, “I waiting and blind open…I never call 911 don’t worry.”

When the group arrived, prosecutors say a fight broke out but the altercation ended when Hamad went inside his house, got a gun, came back outside and opened fire on the five victims.

Hamad is charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Opening statements in the trial are expected to begin on Monday.