Jury selected for high-profile Howland murder case

Nasser Hamad is accused of shooting five people outside of his home on Route 46 last February, killing two of them

By Published:
Nasser Hamad, Howland shooting suspect, pretrial hearing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury has been selected for a Howland capital murder case.

There are enough jurors to continue with the case against Nasser Hamad, accused of shooting five people outside of his home on Route 46 last February, killing two of them.

The case has garnered much attention because Hamad has maintained that he had been harassed by his girlfriend’s family for months.

Hamad has said threats from the family and friends of his then-girlfriend Tracy Hendrickson started on social media and escalated to the deadly confrontation at his house.

Joshua Williams and Josh Haber were killed in the shooting. Bryce Hendrickson, April Trent (Vokes), and John Shivley were injured. Hendrickson died months after the shooting from unrelated causes.

Prosecutors say Hamad coaxed the group to his home to fight. In court documents, prosecutors reveal a barrage of social media posts from Hamad, taunting the group and berating them, saying, “I waiting and blind open…I never call 911 don’t worry.”

When the group arrived, prosecutors say a fight broke out but the altercation ended when Hamad went inside his house, got a gun, came back outside and opened fire on the five victims.

Hamad is charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Opening statements in the trial are expected to begin on Monday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s