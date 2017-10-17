Kim Kenneth Albert Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Kim Kenneth Albert, 62, of East Garfield Avenue, died Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born February 12, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Louise (Albert) Roth, his mother survives in New Castle.

Mr. Albert worked in sales and marketing for the Yellow Pages in Newport Beach, California for 13 years.

He was a Navy veteran.

Mr. Albert was a member of St. Elias Orthodox Church and he enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, going to the casino and he loved his church.

In addition to his mother he is survived by two brothers, Paul W.Roth, Jr. and Michael G. Roth and his wife, Chris, both of New Castle; one sister, Rochelle L. Chieze and husband, Art of New Castle and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather Paul W. Roth, Sr.

Visitation will be held at St. Elias Orthodox Church, 915 Lynn Street, on Friday, October 20, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday, October 20, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Elias Orthodox Church. Father Kevin Long of St. Elias Orthodox Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

