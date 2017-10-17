Last remaining blast furnace coming down in Warren

The Warren site was originally called the Trumbull Cliffs blast furnace, then Republic, and eventually RG Steel

Blast furnace demolition in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the last remaining pieces of the Mahoning Valley’s steel heritage will soon be gone.

The demolition of the area’s last blast furnace is now well underway in Warren.

At what was originally called the Trumbull Cliffs blast furnace, then Republic, and eventually RG Steel, you could see where the demolition had taken place on Tuesday.

The ore bridge that once spanned the back side of the furnaces is gone. There are scraps of metal everywhere and wires dangling from the top of the main furnace. That and the four tanks on the side are still standing.

WKBN 27 First News was unable to contact the company tearing it down to find out the rest of the process and when it’ll be finished.

