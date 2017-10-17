LeBron questionable to face Irving, Celtics in Cavs’ opener

James took some outside shots but did very little lateral movement when the media was permitted to watch the Cavs work out.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, greets Kyrie Irving during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Irving was traded to the Bostons Celtics and returns to Cleveland to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) – LeBron James may miss Cleveland’s opener Tuesday night against Boston because of a sprained left ankle.

James injured his ankle in practice on Sept. 27 and played in just one exhibition game. He participated in the team’s morning shootaround, and a team spokesman said it will be a game-time decision whether he faces the Celtics. James is officially listed as questionable.

It’s hard to imagine James missing the first opener of his career and a chance to play against former teammate Kyrie Irving, who was traded this summer to Boston after telling Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert that he wanted out. James and Irving had a sometimes rocky relationship during three seasons together, but they made it to three straight NBA Finals and won the title in 2016.

