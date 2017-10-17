Man shot multiple times in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say a man was shot multiple times on the city’s south side early Tuesday morning.

According to police, neighbors in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue heard multiple gunshots about 3 a.m. When they went outside, they saw a man with a gunshot wound and helped him up onto the porch until help arrived.

Police were able to talk briefly with the victim.

“His story is he was walking down the sidewalk and was approached by somebody asking for money at which point he denied giving them anything, and they pulled out a gun and shot him,” said Capt. Brad Blackburn.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Shell casings, blood and a cell phone were found on the sidewalk.

“We collected some evidence here. It will be processed. We talked to the victim briefly but as far as whose property it is we don’t know that information,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn said it appears there was one weapon and one shooter.

The victim’s name has not been released yet.