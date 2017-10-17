Marsha L. Harp Obituary

October 17, 2017 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Marsha L. Harp, age 78, of Salem, died at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at her home.

She was born on September 3, 1939.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.