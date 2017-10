POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland topped Niles 6-1 in the Division II Boys’ Soccer Sectionals Monday night at Poland Seminary High School.

Reed McCreery led the Bulldogs with four goals, while Matthew Slepski added two goals in the win.

Poland improves to 12-4-1 overall on the season.

The Bulldogs advance to face Hubbard in the Division II Sectional Finals Saturday at 3PM at Hubbard Memorial Stadium.