Missing East Liverpool airman found living under alias in Florida

SANFORD, Fla. (WKBN) – An airman originally from East Liverpool who went missing 40 years ago has been found alive in Florida — with a new name.

Jeffrey Michels, 64, disappeared from a North Dakota Air Force base on July 6, 1977.

He was found last week living in Sanford, Florida. He is going by the name Jeffrey Lantz.

WFTV News in Orlando reports that Michels had been living with his wife and children and even opened his own construction business under the alias.

Michels was arrested and charged with desertion.

