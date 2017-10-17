Missing East Liverpool airman found living under alias in Florida

Jeffrey Michels, 64, disappeared from a North Dakota Air Force base in 1977

Jeffrey Michels, of East Liverpool, was found living as Jeffrey Lantz in Florida
Credit: Seminole County Sheriff's Office

SANFORD, Fla. (WKBN) – An airman originally from East Liverpool who went missing 40 years ago has been found alive in Florida — with a new name.

Jeffrey Michels, 64, disappeared from a North Dakota Air Force base on July 6, 1977.

He was found last week living in Sanford, Florida. He is going by the name Jeffrey Lantz.

WFTV News in Orlando reports that Michels had been living with his wife and children and even opened his own construction business under the alias.

Michels was arrested and charged with desertion.

.

