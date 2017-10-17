Nunzio S. Esposito Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Nunzio S. Esposito, 91, of Hazen Street, died Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Golden Hill Nursing Home.

He was born March 14, 1926 in New Castle, a son of the late Ralph and Angeline (Diverista) Esposito.

He was married to the late Clementina ‘Tina’ (Santillo) Esposito who died January 4, 2004.

Mr. Esposito was a clerk and a supervisor at the United States Post Office at the Downtown New Castle Office retiring after 31 years.

He was an Army veteran of World War II serving in the Philippines and Korea.

Mr. Esposito was a member of St. Vitus Church and an avid golfer and bowler.

Nunzio dedicated his life to his wife and family and spent her last years caring for her. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.

He is survived by two children, Nancy Utlak and husband, Russell of Blythewood, South Carolina and Michael Esposito and wife, Denise of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Michael Esposito, Jennifer Ellsworth and Steven Utlak; four stepgrandchildren, Steven, Brian, Jeremiah and Joshua Jolly and four great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Dominick, Andy, Charles, Stanley and Samuel Esposito and one sister, Effie Esposito Krizan.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Friday, October 20, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Sammy Joe Esposito will be officiating. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the St. Vitus Cemetery in New Castle. The New Castle Area Honor Guard will perform military funeral rites and the cemetery.

