Rocky River dad sentenced to 22 years for killing daughter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – A Rocky River father pled guilty Tuesday to murdering his daughter Sept. 27, 2016.

Jamal Mansour was then sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Mansour cried as he admitted to fatally shooting Tahani Mansour, 27. She was found with two gunshot wounds to her head inside of the family’s home.

Rocky River Police say Tahani had been sleeping when she was killed.

According to WJW Fox 8, when family members were asked why a father would shoot his daughter they blamed a medical condition; saying Mansour is a diabetic.

On Tuesday, Mansour’s attorney said the shooting happened after a fight over Tahani’s room being a mess.

Mansour was being held on $4.5 million bond. Trial was scheduled to start in November, but the plea hearing in Judge Nancy Russo’s courtroom came as a surprise.

Mansour’s attorney, Justin Withrow, says his client is a Jordanian businessman who has owned gas stations and grocery stores with his brothers in Northeast Ohio since 1978.

The victim graduated from Rocky River High School and went to Cleveland State. She had a doctor of pharmacy degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University.