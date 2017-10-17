Senators argue with pharmaceutical industry over drug costs



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – During a Tuesday hearing chaired by Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, members of the Senate Health Committee grilled officials from the prescription drug industry about prices and other issues.

“There’s a guy from Lafayette, Louisiana who texts me about three times a week, talking about how his daughter cannot afford insulin,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

Spending on prescription drugs in the U.S. is seen by lawmakers as a major factor in rising health care costs.

“In a number of cases, twice as high — four times as high,” said Sen. Al Franken (D-MN).

They also brought up price differences between customers within the country.

“Who gets discounts, who doesn’t, why it’s fair for one hospital to charge something that the other doesn’t,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

Those speaking for the industry included drug manufacturers who pushed back against the notion that costs are out of control.

“Price increases have certainly moderated over the last few years,” said Lori Reilly, with Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

Meanwhile, an organization of pharmacists expressed frustration.

“Essentially, they have no negotiating power and they are sort of told what they have to do, and they can take it or leave it,” said Thomas Menighan, with the American Pharmacists Association.

Sen. Alexander said getting a drug from the manufacturer to the patient is complicated.

The hearing was just one in a series being held by the Senate Health Committee. The panel is looking to take a piecemeal approach to improving the health care system after Congress failed to pass comprehensive reforms.

At times, tensions boiled over, showing the anger over a lack of action to tackle increasing costs of health care.

