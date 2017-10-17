Storm Team 27: A cold morning

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

After a cold start this morning, temperatures will climb into the lower 60s this afternoon. Skies will be mainly sunny. Great weather is expected through the week with a lot of sunshine and temperatures getting warmer each day.

Forecast

Today: Mainly sunny. Frost early.

High: 61

Tonight: Clear. A cool night.

Low: 40

Wednesday: Sunny.

High: 67

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 45

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 47

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 51

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 51

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 69 Low: 53

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 50