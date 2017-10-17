Storm Team 27: AM frost, sunny

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
After a cold start this morning, temperatures will climb into the lower 60s this afternoon. Skies will be mainly sunny. Great weather is expected through the week with a lot of sunshine and temperatures getting warmer each day.
Forecast
Today: AM Frost. Mainly sunny.
High: 61
Tonight: Clear. A cool night.
Low: 40
Wednesday: Sunny.
High: 67
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 69 Low: 45
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 47
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 51
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 51
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 53
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 58 Low: 50
.