Storm Team 27: More sunshine Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Clear skies and cool temperatures into Wednesday morning. Lows will fall toward 40°. Isolated spots will dip into the upper 30’s.

Great weather Wednesday with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 60’s. Nice weather will last through the week and weekend. Temperatures will warm each day.

Unsettled weather and cooler temperatures return next week.

FORECAST

Through morning: Clear. Patchy fog over rivers and lakes.

Low: 40

Wednesday: Sunny.

High: 68

Wednesday night: Clear.

Low: 45

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 69

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 45

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 47

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 49

Monday: Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 69 Low: 55

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 57 Low: 50

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 37