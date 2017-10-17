Storm Team 27: Sunny, breezy, dry

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The low dropped around 34 degrees with the frost advisory. Record low this day is 25. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s this afternoon. Skies will be mainly sunny. Great weather is expected through the week with a lot of sunshine and temperatures getting warmer each day.

Forecast

Today: Bright sunny.

High: 61

Tonight: Clear. A cool night.

Low: 40

Wednesday: Sunny.

High: 67

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 45

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 47

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 51

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 51

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 69 Low: 53

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 50