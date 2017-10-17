Thinking about snow? Turnpike officials say you should be

Workers with the Ohio Turnpike showed off their fleet of nearly a dozen plows and other vehicles on Tuesday

By Published:
As area road crews start preparing for the winter weather to come, they say it's a good idea for drivers to do the same thing.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As area road crews start preparing for the winter weather to come, they say it’s a good idea for drivers to do the same thing.

Workers with the Ohio Turnpike showed off their fleet of nearly a dozen plows and other vehicles on Tuesday.

The garage in Canfield Township covers the toll road from the Pennsylvania state line to Lordstown. Supervisors say motorists need to remember that when the snow starts flying, plow trucks and their drivers need plenty of room to work.

Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Superintendent Rex Underwood said the fastest the trucks will go when they are plowing is about 35 miles per hour, and they usually have a hard time with visibility with everything coming off of the plow onto the windshield.

“The last thing they need is somebody right up on, coming up behind them, it is definitely a safety factor,” Underwood said.

In an average season, turnpike crews will use about 65,000 tons of salt, although last year’s milder winter allowed them to use a little less.

The snowplows and other trucks will be on display this Saturday during an open house scheduled for 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Canfield Maintenance Building, 6896 Tippecanoe Rd. Canfield. Light refreshments will be served. Each child will receive a kid’s version of a Turnpike hard hat. There will also be a fun selfie station.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s