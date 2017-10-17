Three roofers stop working to stand for national anthem at nearby high school

WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem.

One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention.

The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town.

In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted it to Facebook.

Since Cossar posted the image it has been shared on social media over 1,500 times.

Amid the continued National Anthem protests at professional sports games, the three men stopped working on the home’s roof to join the football players and fans standing for the pregame ritual.