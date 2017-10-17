Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 16, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on October 16, 2017:

Amanda Rae Morar: Aggravated possession of drugs and endangering children

William T. Williams, II: Aggravated robbery

James Felix Scott: Possession of heroin, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Andre L. Owens, Jr.: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Steven James Mazzola: Burglary

Jason E. Mechling: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Solomon A.D. Cindea: Petty theft, two counts of receiving stolen property and four counts of forgery

Raymond Norman Culver: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Daniel Ray Moore: Receiving stolen property

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

