Youngstown crime activity: Man says he wanted free beer not a fight

Tuesday, Oct. 10

11:55 p.m. – 100 block of N. Phelps St., Brandon Barnett, 29, charged with criminal trespass and menacing. According to a police report, Barnett ran out of money while drinking at Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts and continued to ask for free beer and would not leave. When he was refused, the manager said Barnett told him, “I’ll see you in the parking lot,” and balled up his fists in a threatening manner, the report stated. The manager said Barnett left but came right back in and repeated his threats. Barnett admitted to asking for free beer but denied threatening the manager, the report stated.

11:50 p.m. – 200 block of Outlook Ave., Christopher Barzak, 42, charged with domestic violence. According to a police report, a man reported that he had been out with Barzak and they had a few drinks, but when they came home, the victim refused to have sex with Barzak and was assaulted. Officers noted that the victim had a bloody lip and swollen left eye. Barzak admitted to arguing with the man but denied assaulting him.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

2 a.m. – E. Florida Avenue, a 32-year-old man told police he was shot in the leg and groin area as he was walking down the street. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries. Shell casings and shattered glass were found on the road

2:02 a.m. – 1600 block of 1st. St., Hale Burkholder and June Stephenson were charged with disorderly conduct. Officers were called to a house on reports of a fight and arrived to find Burkholder standing in the living room and Stephenson rolling around on the floor, according to a police report. Officers said they were extremely intoxicated and smelled of alcohol and urine. Burkholder and Stephenson both accused the other of being bothersome and continued to yell at each other in front of officers with slurred and incomprehensible speech, according to the report. Officers asked the couple to quiet down and stop disturbing the peace but said they did not comply. An ambulance was called for Stephenson because she fell and said she could not get up, but she refused medical treatment once an ambulance arrived.

12:11 p.m. – 2300 block of Rosewae Dr., Jahwuan Pete, 26, charged with drug possession. Officers were called about a suspicious person sitting in a car. When police pulled up to Pete’s vehicle, they said he got out and put a baggie in his pocket. A search of Pete’s pocket uncovered a baggie of suspected marijuana, according to a police report.

11:53 p.m. – 1100 block of Salt Springs Rd., someone broke into ST Sales, Inc. and took machinery. The garage door of the business was smashed, and it was apparent that a vehicle was used to ram the door, police said. The owner told police that two industrial paint machines, valued at $6,000, were taken. The owner also said they had just received the machines and that pictures of them were posted on Facebook to promote the business, according to a police report.

Thursday, Oct. 12

2:13 a.m. – 100 block of E. Avondale Ave., a woman told police that someone broke into her house. Police saw that the rear door had been kicked in and the door frame was broken. The woman said she was going to take inventory and see if anything is missing.

11:15 a.m. – 100 block of N. Phelps St., Wayne Fogle, 57, charged with drug possession. Officers were responding to complaints of drugs and open containers in the area when they spotted Fogle. Police said Fogle had a ball of marijuana stuck to his hoodie and they found a bag of marijuana in his pocket.

11:48 a.m. – 1600 Elm St., Robert Lee, 18, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found crack cocaine in Lee’s pocket.

4:30 p.m. – 100 block of N. Lakeview Ave. Lacey Livermore, 27, and Robert Petrovich, 45, charged with drug possession. According to a police report, Petrovich was pulled over for failing to signal a turn. Officers discovered that Petrovich had five open license suspensions and as he exited the vehicle, they found crack cocaine and a crack pipe on the driver’s side floor of the car, the report stated. Livermore was found to have a bag of heroin in her pocket, according to the report.

5:30 p.m. – Hazelwood Avenue, Steven Moses, 59, charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found marijuana in Moses’ pocket and heroin inside a bag in the backseat of the car.

Friday, Oct. 13

12:45 a.m. – Dewey Avenue, five people were charged with kidnapping. According to a police report, the group held two people at gunpoint and forced them to help track down a person they say stole their van. The van was reported stolen Thursday night, and the group found it early Friday morning on Pasadena Avenue. Three people were inside, including the driver who is a juvenile. The juvenile took off, and the group locked one of the passengers in a house while they forced the other passenger to help them find the driver on Dewey Avenue, the report stated. Derrick Thomas and Shawn, Nicole and Marietta Foley were all arrested on kidnapping charges. Megan Noel was arrested on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, kidnapping and aggravated menacing. The juvenile driver was arrested and charged with stealing the van.

Saturday, Oct. 14

4:06 a.m. – Tod Avenue and Johnson Street, Holly Coyier was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Coyier was a backseat passenger in the car and had to be awakened by officers. She told police that she had been drinking and took some drugs, according to a police report. Coyier then gave officers her purse and said drugs were inside, the report stated. Officers reported finding a bag of Alprazolam pills in the purse. An ambulance was called, and Coyier was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Sunday, Oct. 15

12:27 a.m. – 3300 block of Idlewood Ave., Christopher Sherman, 34, arrested and charged with domestic violence. According to a police report, Sherman attacked a woman in his home with a knife. The report did not indicate if the woman was injured. Police noted that Sherman had called an ambulance because he said he was having a seizure due to a previous brain trauma. Sherman was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment and was then booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

12:33 a.m. – S. Evanston Avenue, a man told police that someone broke into his deceased uncle’s property and took two security cameras and other property.

4:05 a.m. – 2800 Market St., officers were called to the area on reports of a woman being shot. When officers arrived, they discovered that the victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition with a gunshot wound to her arm. The victim told officers that she was standing in front of 2801 Market Street when a group of unknown women began fighting near a food truck, according to a police report. She said she heard gunfire and then realized she had been shot. Police found several shell casings along the sidewalk in front of the food truck.

Monday, Oct. 16

2:37 p.m. – 100 block of Park Heights Ave., a 57-year-old woman told police that someone broke into her house and took a safe with jewelry in it, a laptop computer, jacket and other jewelry, according to a police report. The woman said her back bedroom window was open when she came home, and it had been closed when she left.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: