Youngstown murder suspect held in jail without bond

Charles Allen was arrested earlier this month after being secretly indicted in the August death of Tyreese Lynch in Youngstown

Charles Allen, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of a murder from late summer in Youngstown is being held without bond for now.

Charles Allen, 24, appeared in court Tuesday morning.

He was arrested earlier this month after being secretly indicted in the August death of Tyreese Lynch.

The 22-year-old was found shot in a car on Chicago Avenue on Youngstown’s south side. He died later at the hospital.

Allen is set for trial in December, charged with murder, having weapons while under disability, possession of meth, possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia, permitting drug abuse, obstructing official business, and obstructing justice.

