Boardman crime activity: Man told officers he hid pot in rear end, police say

Wednesday, Oct. 11

11:44 a.m. – 4600 block of South Ave., Dena Milanowski, 36, arrested on warrants for drug charges. Police said Milanowski overdosed in May and was revived with naloxone. Officers found several drug items, including two needles and a burnt spoon. Milanowski pleaded not guilty.

Thursday, Oct. 12

3:53 p.m. – Southern Blvd. and Indianola Rd., Jaron Martin, 24, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police pulled over the car Martin was riding in for a traffic violation. The officer said he smelled marijuana and found a digital scale with white residue, along with marijuana residue throughout the car. Martin admitted he had marijuana hidden in his rear end, police said. He pleaded not guilty.

Friday, Oct. 13

2:22 a.m. – 600 block of Angiline Dr., residents reported several thefts from cars in the area. Officers said they saw eight juveniles in two cars run out of the cars and into the woods. Police were able to catch up with one them in the 8200 block of Hitchcock Rd. The 15-year-old was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, obstructing official business, underage consumption of alcohol, and violating curfew. He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center. Officers found several other juveniles, who were issued curfew citations.

2:05 p.m. – 7200 block of Market St., a woman said she was sitting in her car parked at CVS when an unknown man asked her if she would be at the store for a while. When she said she would, he said he would be back in a little bit and drove off. She saw him inside the store almost half an hour later, motioning for her to come over but she refused, according to a police report. The woman said she found a baggie of white powder — which tested positive for fentanyl — and a phone number inside her car when she returned to the parking lot.

7:34 p.m. – 4200 block of Chester Dr., reported theft of a puppy. A couple said their 9-week-old brindle male puppy (gator/Colby/pit bull mix) had been taken from the room he was kept in, along with two TVs and a laptop. They said the TVs and computer had been pawned at a shop in Youngstown.

10:02 p.m. – 800 block of US 224, reported theft and vandalism at Gabe’s. Employees said two women with young children walked in the store. One of them stuffed clothing in her purse, according to a police report. As the women were leaving, an employee said she tried to stop them but one of the women hit her with a shopping cart and pushed her out of the way.

Saturday, Oct. 14

2:50 p.m. – US 224 and Market St., a man reported that a driver pointed a taser at him in traffic and yelled something he couldn’t understand.

Monday, Oct. 16

12:38 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Pamela Kerby, 24, of Youngstown, and Andre Wilson, 20, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia. Police found three crack pipes and other drug items, along with white residue, during a traffic stop, according to a report. Both pleaded not guilty.

8:30 a.m. – 800 block of Cook Ave., a search of an apartment revealed a marijuana grinder, a gun, and five plastic baggies.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

6:00 p.m. – 500 block of US 224, theft of several North Face coats from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Employees said a man and woman came into the store and the woman stuffed the coats in her purse. The two ran out of the store and got away in a silver Dodge Charger, according to a police report.

7:29 p.m. – 4000 block of South Ave., a woman reported she was given a fake $100 bill for a Michael Kors purse she was selling on Facebook.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

