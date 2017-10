YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Chester Clardy, 71, of Youngstown, died Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at Heritage Manor.

He was born September 11, 1946 in Youngtown, the son of George Clardy and Emma Lou Clardy McWilson.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

There are no services or calling hours scheduled.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.