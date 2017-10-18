Commodore Perry student accused of posting threat

Police did not disclose the nature of the threat

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A 15-year-old student was placed into custody after school officials say the student posted a social media message “threatening harm.”

The administration of Commodore Perry High School contacted police on October 12 after receiving information from students that the suspect sent a threatening Snapchat message.

Police did not disclose the nature of the threat.

Following an investigation, the teen was taken into custody on October 13.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the incident.

