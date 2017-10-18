Dolores Jean Heavner Obituary

DIAMOND, Ohio – Dolores Jean Heavner, age 81, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at Hospice at Brimfield Altercare of natural causes.

Dolores was born on October 25, 1935 in Abbott, West Virginia, the daughter of the late James Williard and Anna Dolores (McHenry) Smith.

She has lived in Diamond for the past 50 years, formerly of Abbott, West Virginia.

Dolores married Lowell Thomas Heavner on March 31, 1951. Dolores and Lowell were blessed with 57 years of marriage before his passing on September 16, 2008.

She enjoyed puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

Loving memories of Dolores will be carried on by her sons, Steven (Jane) Heavner of Diamond, Willard Michael Heavner of Newton Falls, James R. Heavner of Stow, Tim (Lisa) Heavner of Alliance and Roger L. Heavner of Lake Milton; one sister, Lucille (Ernie) Nanners of Buckhannon, West Virginia; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell and her brother, James E. Smith.

Per Dolores’s wishes cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to her family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

