Dozens of guns stolen from Columbus store, federal agents offer reward

Two people entered Gun Envy in the 4100 block of Indianola Avenue in Columbus, where they took 26 handguns, ATF agents said

Published: Updated:
Handguns stolen from Gun Envy in Columbus
Credit: WCMH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has announced a reward to anyone with information about a burglary at a Columbus gun store.

According to the ATF, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, two people entered Gun Envy in the 4100 block of Indianola Avenue, where they took 26 handguns.

The ATF is working with the Columbus Division of Police to investigate the incident and is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total possible reward of $10,000.

Anyone having information about this burglary should contact ATF at 1-800-283-4867.

Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its websiteTips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting ReportIt®’s website.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

