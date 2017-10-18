Drugs suspected as Navy sailors die days apart at same home

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) – A U.S. Navy spokeswoman says drug overdoses are suspected in the deaths of two submarine sailors whose bodies were found in the same Georgia house four days apart.

Navy Cmdr. Sarah Self-Kyler said Wednesday that military investigators and civilian police are awaiting results of toxicology tests. Both sailors were stationed at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base on the Georgia coast and were found dead in a home off-base in the neighboring city of Kingsland.

Self-Kyler says 25-year-old Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Jerrell’s body was discovered Oct. 12 at the home of a friend.

That friend, 26-year-old Petty Officer 2nd Class Ty Bell, turned up dead in the same house Monday after he failed to report for duty.

Kingsland police did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

