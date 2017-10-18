Helen Ban Hefko Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Helen Ban Hefko, 93, of Hermitage, formerly of Vienna, Ohio, died at 2:33 a.m. in St. John XXIII Home of natural causes on Wednesday, October 18.

The Leavittsburg, Ohio, native was born February 23, 1924, a daughter of the late Jacob and Theresa (Suttlic) Ban.

She graduated in 1942 from Leavittsburg High School.

Prior to her marriage, she worked at Denman Tire and Rubber Company.

Her husband, William Hefko, whom she married August 9, 1958, passed away March 28, 2007.

She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Her hobbies included baking, playing slot machines and traveling. She visited the lower 48 states and several Canadian provinces with a highlight being a visit to Calgary Stampede in Alberta, Canada.

Survivors include two daughters, Lisa George and her husband, Dr. Gregory George, of Vienna and Theresa Kolacek and her husband, Peter, of Kensington, Maryland and a sister, Mildred Williams of Tacoma, Washington.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, William Hefko and five sisters, Anna Misier, Katherine Guzon, Mary Ban, Barbara Gilkes and Dorothy Amann.

The family would like to send special thanks to the staff and volunteers at St. John XXIII for their caring, kindness and professionalism.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Fatima of John XXIII Memorial Auxiliary Fund.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 29 at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, with the Rev. Matthew Ruyechan as celebrant.

Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Orthodox Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

