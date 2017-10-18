Hit-skip driver in school bus accident tracked to Youngstown’s north side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say they were able to track the driver involved in a hit-skip school bus accident to a house on the city’s north side.

According to a police report, a school bus driver and her aid said that a man driving a Dodge Intrepid hit their bus and took off.

The license plate on the car was registered to an address on Selma Ave. When officers went to the house, they found the car they were looking for and that it had front-end damage.

According to a police report, officers spoke with 18-year-old Christopher Caffey who admitted to hitting the bus but said he panicked and took off because he does not have a valid license. Police said Caffey’s license had previously been suspended.

Caffey was issued a citation.