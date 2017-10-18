Home, office of Braking Point Recovery Center owner raided

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The home and office of a drug recovery expert are being raided by law enforcement.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Unit, FBI, and local authorities are conducting a search warrant at the Leetonia home of Ryan Sheridan, who runs Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown.

They are also raiding his office at the Austintown center.

WKBN 27 First News is sending a crew out to the scene to learn more about this developing story. We will bring you the latest information online and on air.

