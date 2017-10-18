Home, office of Braking Point Recovery Center owner raided

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The home and office of a drug recovery expert are being raided by law enforcement.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Unit, FBI, and local authorities are conducting a search warrant at the Leetonia home of Ryan Sheridan, who runs Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown.

They are also raiding his office at the Austintown center.

