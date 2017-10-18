Local volunteers recount experiences following hurricane relief efforts

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local Red Cross volunteers who were dispatched to hurricane-ravaged areas are back and have a story to tell about what they experienced.

Melissa Papini originally thought she was going to help with relief efforts in Texas after Hurricane Harvey then Irma hit Florida – that’s where Papini went.

“There was a ton of devastation. Whole entire communities, towns, neighborhoods were completely flooding. A lot of trailer park communities where seniors lived, those were destroyed,” Papini said.

Papini spent time in a shelter at a middle school in Hardy, Florida and then at a mega shelter. She worked side by side with first responders as they went through the hardest hit areas.

She met people who came to help with the relief efforts from as far away as Alaska.

One month ago WKBN 27 First News hosted a telethon to raise money for relief efforts and donations are still needed. More information for donors and volunteers can be found at redcross.org.