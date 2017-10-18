ODNR: Body of missing Mosquito Lake boater found

John Schuster, 51, went missing Sunday morning while fishing with another passenger on Mosquito Lake

Missing boater on Mosquito Lake


CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The body of a boater who went missing on Mosquito Lake over the weekend has been found.

Search crews discovered the body just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner still has to determine the cause of death.

Crews started their fourth day of searching at 8:30 Wednesday morning.

John Schuster, 51, went missing Sunday morning while fishing with another passenger on Mosquito Lake. Police got the call around 10:30 a.m. about the canoe capsizing after it had filled with water.

The passenger was rescued but Schuster was nowhere to be found.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources had been searching since then, labeling it as a recovery effort on Tuesday.

