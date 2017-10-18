Ohio senator resigns suddenly, admitting inappropriate behavior

Sen. Cliff Hite is the chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee

Jason Aubry, Statehouse reporter By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2011 file photo, Ohio Senator Cliff Hite carries Halley Glockner into the Health, Human Services & Aging Committee hearing about H.B. 125, also known as the heartbeat bill, in Columbus, Ohio. Backers the bill that would impose the nation's strictest abortion limit are pointing to its support among Republican voters as one reason the GOP-controlled Senate should pass the measure. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
FILE - Dec. 7, 2011 (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Republican Sen. Cliff Hite resigned suddenly from the Ohio Senate this week.

His resignation letter is dated Monday, October 16 and addressed to President of the Senate Larry Obhof.

In it, Hite admits to and apologizes for inappropriate conversations and behavior with a state employee.

The 63-year-old said he would sometimes ask the woman for hugs and that the contact went no further.

He added that this mistake and his failing health led to his resignation.

Hite has been a senator for District 1 since 2011.

Before that, he served in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.

His claim to fame is that he coached Ben Roethlisberger at Findlay High School.

