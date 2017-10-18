Olga Senedak Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Olga Senedak, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 18, 2017 at Briarfield Manor Assisted Living, with her family by her side.

Olga was born April 29, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Stella Andrejko Fedyna and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1948 graduate of Chaney High School.

She became a homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Senedak was an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown. She was a member of the church board, a member of its St. Mary’s Sisterhood and was very active in all church projects.

Olga was a member of the Senior Ukrainian Orthodox League and an advisor to the Junior Ukrainian Orthodox League for 13 years.

Olga loved her family dearly and was extremely fond of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and her wonderful smile that she shared with everyone. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Senedak leaves her son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Diane Senedak, both of Austintown; her daughter, Sandy Senedak of Canfield; three grandsons, Jason and Jessica Senedak of Austintown, Eric and Kira Senedak of Pittsburgh and Marc and Kelsey Senedak of Chagrin Falls; four great-grandchildren, James, Luke, Thea and Joshua (with a fifth great-grandchild on the way) and many extended family members, including Dori Knutson and Dayna.

Olga’s husband of 57 years, Charles Senedak, whom she married July 18, 1953, passed away February 24, 2011. Besides her husband, Olga was preceded in death by a son, William Senedak; three sisters, Mary Baytos and Ann and Rose Fedyna and five brothers, Metro, John, Mike, Steve and Charles Fedyna.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 22 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will take place at 4:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 23 at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1025 North Belle Vista Avenue in Youngstown.

Interment will follow at the parish cemetery, where Olga will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Olga’s family thanks the staff of Briarfield Manor for the care given and kindness shown to Olga and her family during her stay.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Senedak’s name to Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences on-line to Olga’s family.