Pa. man sentenced for beating wife after dreaming she cheated

Police say the man was drinking before the dream, then woke up and began punching and choking her

EYNON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who dreamed his wife was cheating on him and then woke up and tried to strangle her has been sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.

WNEP-TV reports Conrad Rudalavage, of Eynon, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in June and was sentenced Tuesday.

Archibald police say he had been drinking before he dreamed his wife was unfaithful, then woke up and began punching and choking her before throwing her down on the driveway and threatening to kill her.

Police say he then attacked his daughter, who escaped and asked neighbors for help.

