Pa. trooper who bought cocaine from informant gets probation

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania state trooper who bought cocaine from an informant he was supervising has been ordered to spend three years on probation.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jose Lebron, of Reading, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to purchase of a controlled substance by an unauthorized person in commerce. As part of his sentence, he will be barred from working in law enforcement for the rest of his life.

Lebron was arrested in August 2016 after the informant with whom he was working alerted police. Prosecutors say Lebron had used cocaine with the informant over a five-month period while he was investigating drug trafficking in Chester County. Prosecutors say the informant came forward saying Lebron had “messed up his life.”

State police officials at Lebron’s sentencing declined comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)