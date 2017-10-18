Pa. trooper who bought cocaine from informant gets probation

As part of his sentence, he will be barred from working in law enforcement for the rest of his life

By Published:
Legal Generic

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania state trooper who bought cocaine from an informant he was supervising has been ordered to spend three years on probation.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jose Lebron, of Reading, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to purchase of a controlled substance by an unauthorized person in commerce. As part of his sentence, he will be barred from working in law enforcement for the rest of his life.

Lebron was arrested in August 2016 after the informant with whom he was working alerted police. Prosecutors say Lebron had used cocaine with the informant over a five-month period while he was investigating drug trafficking in Chester County. Prosecutors say the informant came forward saying Lebron had “messed up his life.”

State police officials at Lebron’s sentencing declined comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s