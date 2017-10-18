Poland’s Ricciardi bound for State Tennis Tournament

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland senior Marisa Ricciardi is the only local singles player to punch her ticket to the Girls State Tennis Tournament this year.

She will battle for a Division II State Title starting Friday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati.

This is Ricciardi’s second trip to State. Two years ago, she qualified as a doubles player. Marisa has rolled through the competition once again this year, with a 28-2 record thus far.

She recently finished 3rd at the District Tournament and is now, one of the Top 16 players in the State.

“I’m super excited and I never thought I would be going again, it’s such an honor to go,” said Ricciardi. “‘I’m hoping to go out and give it my all, hopefully win a match or so and there’s no pressure because I’ve never made it before in singles so I’m just really honored to go.

Marisa is leaving Thursday, and will compete starting Friday morning at 9 AM. If she advances, the championship rounds are Saturday.

.

