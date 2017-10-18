Rescue Mission hosts red carpet movie night to raise funds, awareness

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is now just a few thousand dollars away from meeting their goal to replace their current 85-year-old building.

Wednesday night, they added to a flow of donations by hosting a Red Carpet screening of the movie “Same Kind of Different As Me.”

The exclusive event was held at Cinema South in Boardman in an effort to raise awareness and support for the mission.

“We’re at the point where we’re getting ready to look at 2018 as being the year where we move forward,” said John Muckridge, president/ CEO of the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. “But we still need to bring in some more funding so we can get across that finish line and build this shelter for the Lord’s glory.”

“The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is like a safety net — it catches people,” said Jay Paul Basinger, Red Carpet sponsor. “It gets me every time. But I’ll tell ya, it catches people when they need the help the most.”

The film is based on a true story and will be released nationwide later this week.

For how to donate to the Rescue Mission, check out their official website here. You can also visit their Facebook page here.