Storm Team 27: Enjoy the sunshine

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Summer like weather continues with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60’s. Nice weather will last through the week and weekend. Temperatures will warm each day.

Unsettled weather and cooler temperatures return next week.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny.

High: 68

Wednesday night: Clear.

Low: 45

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 69

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 45

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 47

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 49

Monday: Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 69 Low: 55

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 57 Low: 50

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 37