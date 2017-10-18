Storm Team 27: Great weather Thursday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Nice weather will stick around through the end of the week. Sunshine and warmer temperatures.

The weekend will be warmer with temperatures pushing into the middle 70’s.

Unsettled weather returns next week.

FORECAST

Overnight: Clear. Patchy fog in the river valleys and on the bigger lakes.

Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70

Thursday night: Mainly clear.

Low: 44

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 46

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 50

Monday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 69 Low: 54

Tuesday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 61 Low: 53

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 52 Low: 37