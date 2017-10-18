Suspect in Ohio fatal shootings of 4, including boy, is indicted

Twenty-three-year-old Arron Lawson was arrested Oct. 13 after a manhunt near Ironton

This undated photo provided by the Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff's Office shows Arron Lawson. Multiple people were found fatally shot and another person was discovered stabbed and critically wounded at a pair of residences in southeast Ohio. Officials were hunting Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, for Lawson, whom they called a "person of interest" in the attacks. (Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff's Office via AP)
IRONTON, Ohio (AP) – A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of a 7-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Twenty-three-year-old Arron Lawson was arrested Oct. 13 after a manhunt near Ironton, just south of where authorities found the bodies in a house trailer.

A Lawrence County grand jury on Wednesday also indicted Lawson on charges of felonious assault, rape, kidnapping, corpse abuse, aggravated burglary, vehicle theft, tampering with evidence and failing to comply with a police officer’s order.

Lawson’s attorney hasn’t responded to a message seeking comment on the potential death penalty case.

Lawson is suspected of killing an adult relative, her mother and stepfather and her son and of wounding her husband.

