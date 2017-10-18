Who is the man at the center of the Braking Point raids?

Related Coverage Multiple agencies search sites connected to Braking Point Recovery

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the years, Braking Point Recovery Center and its owner Ryan Sheridan have been actively involved in working to help the community — and sometimes that meant taking risks.

Sheridan ran with the bulls this summer and earlier in the year climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, all to raise money for the Rich Center for Autism. He also chipped in $10,000 during WKBN’s telethon for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and he took part in Warren’s rally against heroin.

“Supporting the community doesn’t mean you have to climb a mountain,” Sheridan said in a previous interview.

Now, at the center of an investigation that brought federal agents to his businesses in Columbus and Austintown and to his home in Leetonia, many are wondering what side of Sheridan that investigation could uncover.

Most recently, Sheridan’s planning to open a new restaurant called The Cove, located in downtown Youngstown. The business is expected to be up and running by Thanksgiving.

“The growth the past couple of years has been really impressive,” Ryan had said of the city’s revitalization.

Sheridan also had some fun last year, as he drew attention with a Ghost Busters replica vehicle in the Youngstown Christmas Parade.

Investigators did not disclose what they were looking for during their raids on Sheridan’s business interests and properties, only to say it’s an ongoing investigation.