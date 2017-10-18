Winless Browns return to rookie Kizer as starting QB

The second-round pick will start Sunday against Tennessee.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) – After a week watching, Browns rookie DeShone Kizer is starting again.

The second-round pick will start Sunday against Tennessee.

The Browns (0-6) demoted an ineffective Kizer last week in favor of Kevin Hogan, who had provided a spark in previous relief appearances but threw three interceptions in a 33-17 loss to the Houston Texans. Kizer had thrown an NFL-high nine interceptions – four in the red zone – in his first five games, and coach Hue Jackson wanted him to spend a week on the sideline.

Kizer has been inconsistent since winning the starting job in training camp and was benched at halftime of Cleveland’s Oct. 8 loss to the New York Jets. But Jackson believes in him and needs him to develop. The Browns will devote the remainder of the season finding out if the 21-year-old can be their long-term answer at quarterback.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s